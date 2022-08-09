White House stresses peace as online talk of violence ramps up after Mar-a-Lago search

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Tuesday called for people to remain peaceful and said the White House condems any future "political violence" after former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home was searched by the FBI.

Driving the news: Jean-Pierre was responding to a question about the possibility of violence amid online talk on pro-Trump forums, with some even calling for a "civil war," NBC reports.

What she's saying: "Our message is that [...] there is no place for political violence in this country," Jean-Pierre said.

"We would ask Americans to remain peaceful in this time again" she added. [Violence] is something that we condemn."

Of note: Jean-Pierre said the White House was not briefed on the search, but declined to comment any further, referring the media to the Department of Justice.

