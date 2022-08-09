16 mins ago - Economy & Business
AppLovin bids $17.5 billion to acquire game engine company Unity
AppLovin has offered to acquire Unity, the popular video game making software company, for $17.54 billion in an all-stock deal.
Why it matters: This is the latest high-profile deal in the ongoing consolidation of the gaming industry.
- "We have received the offer from AppLovin and our Board will thoroughly evaluate it," a Unity spokesperson said in a statement.
Between the lines: While AppLovin is best known as a mobile ad tech company, it has expanded into video game publishing in recent years.
- The company has been making acquisitions in the space as well, such as Machine Zone (maker of Game of War: Fire Age and Mobile Strike) for a reported $500 million, and iOS game Wordle! (no, not that one).
- However, it's not moving away from its ad tech roots: Last year, it agreed to acquire Twitter's mobile ad network, MoPub, for $1 billion.
What's next: Unity is set to announce its quarterly earnings later today, and it's sure to get some questions about the offer.