AppLovin has offered to acquire Unity, the popular video game making software company, for $17.54 billion in an all-stock deal.

Why it matters: This is the latest high-profile deal in the ongoing consolidation of the gaming industry.

"We have received the offer from AppLovin and our Board will thoroughly evaluate it," a Unity spokesperson said in a statement.

Between the lines: While AppLovin is best known as a mobile ad tech company, it has expanded into video game publishing in recent years.

The company has been making acquisitions in the space as well, such as Machine Zone (maker of Game of War: Fire Age and Mobile Strike) for a reported $500 million, and iOS game Wordle! (no, not that one).

However, it's not moving away from its ad tech roots: Last year, it agreed to acquire Twitter's mobile ad network, MoPub, for $1 billion.

What's next: Unity is set to announce its quarterly earnings later today, and it's sure to get some questions about the offer.