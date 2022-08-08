Recent shelling at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power, Europe's largest nuclear power station, is "suicidal," UN Secretary-General António Guterres warned on Monday.

Driving the news: Last week Russia and Ukraine accused each other of being responsible for the shelling, which damaged a power line and forced one of the plant's three reactors to be disconnected.

Energoatom, Ukraine’s nuclear power operator, accused Russia of carrying out the attack and announced that one employee had been injured as a result.

Over the weekend Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for a stronger international response to "Russian nuclear terror" while European Council President Charles Michel condemned Russian military activity around the plant, calling it a "serious and irresponsible breach of nuclear safety rules."

Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said the shelling "underlines the very real risk of a nuclear disaster."

What they're saying: "I believe this is the moment when the risk of nuclear confrontation is back—something that we have forgotten for decades," Guterres said at a press conference in Tokyo on Monday.

"Any attack to a nuclear plant is a suicidal thing and I hope that those attacks will end," he added of the shelling at Zaporizhzhia.

Guterres also voiced support for the IAEA's efforts to stabilize conditions around the plant and called for the IAEA to be granted access to the plant.

Flashback: Russian forces captured the plant back in March and have kept control of it since then, though the plant is still being kept operational by its Ukrainian staff.