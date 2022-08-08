MLB goes 10 years without a perfect game

Data: Baseball Almanac and MLB; Chart: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Félix Hernández threw MLB's 23rd perfect game 10 years ago this month. There hasn't been another one since.

Why it matters: The active 10-season drought is the longest in over four decades (1968–81), and strangely comes on the heels of a historic surge, with six perfectos in four years and a record three in 2012 alone.

2009–2012: Mark Buehrle (2009), Dallas Braden (2010), Roy Halladay (2010), Philip Humber (2012), Matt Cain (2012), Hernández (2012).

Mark Buehrle (2009), Dallas Braden (2010), Roy Halladay (2010), Philip Humber (2012), Matt Cain (2012), Hernández (2012). 2013–present: Eight pitchers have lost a perfect game in the ninth inning, including three on their final out: Yu Darvish (2013, single), Yusmeiro Petit (2013, single) and Max Scherzer (2015, hit batter).

Between the lines: In addition to all that bad luck, an uptick in walks and hit batters (up a combined 10% over the past decade) has also likely contributed to the drought. Another factor? Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts.

Only twice in MLB history has a pitcher been removed in the seventh inning or later with a perfect game still intact.

Both have come since 2016, and both were pulled by Roberts: Rich Hill in 2016 and Clayton Kershaw in 2022.

The intrigue: While perfect games have disappeared, no-hitters are more prevalent than ever.

38 of the 317 no-hitters in MLB history (12%) have come since 2013, the most in any non-overlapping 10-season span in MLB history.

That includes a record nine last season, six of which came in a wild 40-day span between April and May.

What they're saying: Braves lefty Max Fried summed up just how borderline impossible it is to achieve perfection on the mound, telling NYT:

"Even if you have a lot of strikeouts — like 10, 11, 12 in a game is a lot — that still means that you have about 15 outs in the field that need to get hit right to a guy. And you've got to do it without walking or hitting anyone or having an error happen. ... More than anything, it's almost a team accomplishment."

The big picture: As long as this perfect game drought has felt, it's only the fourth-longest of the modern era (since 1901).

1922–56: 33 seasons

33 seasons 1908–22: 13 seasons

13 seasons 1968–81: 12 seasons

The bottom line: Perfect games have disappeared from baseball, even amid a golden age of no-hitters.

