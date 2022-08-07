Suspended Florida prosecutor: "I'm not going down without a fight"

Florida state attorney Andrew Warren vowed he is "not going down without a fight," after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended him on Thursday.

The big picture: Warren, the twice-elected state attorney for Hillsborough County, refused to enforce the state's 15-week abortion ban and condemned laws criminalizing gender-affirming health care.

DeSantis responded with an executive order suspending Warren for "incompetence and willful defiance."

What he's saying: "Ron DeSantis is trying to overthrow democracy in Florida," Warren said in a video on Twitter. "His plot to suspend me blatantly violates the most fundamental basis of our democracy — your vote."