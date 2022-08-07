Poll: Voters describe Biden or Trump second term as "worst thing" for the U.S.

A large number of Americans say a second term for President Biden or former President Donald Trump is the "worst thing" that could happen to the country, according to a Yahoo News/YouGov poll out this week.

What to watch: A rematch of the 2020 election could be in the making, with Biden insisting he will run despite concerns from some fellow Democrats. Trump hasn't formally announced a run but has endorsed the work of groups laying the groundwork for him to serve a second term.

The big picture: Some 41% of registered voters surveyed said Trump winning a second term in 2024 would be "the worst thing that could happen," while 39% said the same of Biden.

48% of those surveyed said Trump was a worse president than his successor. Meanwhile, 46% thought Biden is a better president than Trump was.

59% of registered voters in the poll said Biden would be a weaker candidate in 2024 than he was in 2020, while 40% said the same of Trump.

45% of people polled said they would vote for Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, while 42% said Trump.

Methodology: This Yahoo News/YouGov poll was conducted July 28 to Aug. 1 by YouGov using a nationally representative sample of 1,557 U.S. adults. The margin of sampling error is ±2.7 points.