28 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Poll: Voters describe Biden or Trump second term as "worst thing" for the U.S.

Ivana Saric
Trump Biden spliced photos
Donald Trump and Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, in Oct. 2020. Photo: Brendan Smialowski, Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

A large number of Americans say a second term for President Biden or former President Donald Trump is the "worst thing" that could happen to the country, according to a Yahoo News/YouGov poll out this week.

What to watch: A rematch of the 2020 election could be in the making, with Biden insisting he will run despite concerns from some fellow Democrats. Trump hasn't formally announced a run but has endorsed the work of groups laying the groundwork for him to serve a second term.

The big picture: Some 41% of registered voters surveyed said Trump winning a second term in 2024 would be "the worst thing that could happen," while 39% said the same of Biden.

  • 48% of those surveyed said Trump was a worse president than his successor. Meanwhile, 46% thought Biden is a better president than Trump was.
  • 59% of registered voters in the poll said Biden would be a weaker candidate in 2024 than he was in 2020, while 40% said the same of Trump.
  • 45% of people polled said they would vote for Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, while 42% said Trump.

Methodology: This Yahoo News/YouGov poll was conducted July 28 to Aug. 1 by YouGov using a nationally representative sample of 1,557 U.S. adults. The margin of sampling error is ±2.7 points.

