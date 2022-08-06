Only 41% of people in America feel safe at polling places, with Black and Hispanic people experiencing a lower sense of security compared to white people, according to a new poll conducted by Edge Research.

Why it matters: Divisions in U.S. society have worsened significantly in recent months. The rise in extremism, the recurrence of gun violence and the aftermath of the Jan. 6 insurrection have also left Americans feeling increasingly vulnerable ahead of the midterm elections.

By the numbers: The poll, commissioned by the nonprofit Global Project Against Hate and Extremism (GPAHE), found that 47% of white people feel safe at polling places, while 28% of Black people and 37% of Hispanic people report the same sense of security.

Overall, 63% of survey participants said they are "very worried" about at least one of the following — fraud, violence, harassment, or intimidation — happening at the polls and their polling place.

28% percent are "very worried" about organized groups like the Proud Boys showing up as poll watchers. 25% and 21%, respectively, worried about intimidation from either right-wing or left-wing extremists.

The potential of voter intimidation and harassment is a grave concern to 39% of Black people and 38% of Hispanic people compared to 19% of white people.

Meanwhile, 24% of white people, 44% of Black people and 45% of Hispanic people expressed concern about a violent attack or shooting on Election Day.

GPAHE's survey did not include data on Asian Americans, Pacific Islanders or Indigenous people.

What they're saying: "Americans are generally more afraid than we were five years ago," GPAHE wrote in a post sharing the poll results.

"Mass shootings, political and racial divisions, and extremist rhetoric and violence are all taking their toll on Americans’ sense of safety and security."

"Most significantly, these fears are causing Americans to be wary of involvement in the democratic process, including voting."

"People’s fear that our nation’s voting stations are unsafe is extremely concerning given that they are obviously the linchpin to a well-functioning democracy."

The big picture: This disruption to the sense of safety comes as GOP-led state legislatures move to limit access to voting, including mail-in voting.

The Department of Homeland Security also reported last year an uptick in online calls for violence related to election conspiracy theories.

Election workers have become frequent targets for harassment and threats.

Methodologies: This poll surveyed a demographically representative sample of 1,003 U.S. adults 18 years of age and older. The online omnibus study was conducted three times a week from July 22 to 24.