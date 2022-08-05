The man behind MLB's biggest deals

The biggest trade in MLB history had a familiar man behind the curtain: Scott Boras.

State of play: Juan Soto's trade to the Padres came after the 23-year-old rejected the Nationals' 15-year, $440 million extension, which would have been a record.

Boras believes (and many agree) that his client deserves an even bigger sum, and he wasn't about to settle.

Soto will be a Padre for at least the next 2.5 seasons. Soon thereafter, if not before then, he's expected to sign the richest contract in baseball history. It's the Boras way.

Data: Axios research; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

The big picture: Boras has made a career of securing massive deals for his clients, engineering nine of the 23 MLB contracts that have exceeded $200 million, including six that set records at the time.

Alex Rodriguez (2000, Rangers): 10 years, $252 million — largest MLB contract ever

Rodriguez (2007, Yankees): 10 years, $275 million — largest MLB contract ever

Prince Fielder (2012, Tigers): Nine years, $214 million

Max Scherzer (2015, Nationals): Seven years, $210 million — largest ever for a free agent pitcher

Bryce Harper (2019, Phillies): 13 years, $330 million — largest MLB contract ever

Stephen Strasburg (2019, Nationals): Seven years, $245 million — largest ever for a pitcher

Gerrit Cole (2019, Yankees): Nine years, $324 million — largest ever for a pitcher

Anthony Rendon (2019, Angels): Seven years, $245 million

Corey Seager (2021, Rangers): 10 years, $325 million

The backdrop: Boras Corp. still rules the roost, but a competitor just bolstered its operations, with Wasserman (clients include Nolan Arenado and Giancarlo Stanton) acquiring Jet Sports (Chris Sale, Byron Buxton).