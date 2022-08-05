U.S. adds whopping 528,000 jobs in July as labor market booms

Employers added a stunning 528,000 jobs in July, while the unemployment rate ticked down to 3.5%, the lowest level in nearly 50 years, the Labor Department said on Friday.

Why it matters: It's the fastest pace of jobs growth since February as the labor market continues to defy fears that the economy is heading into a recession.

Economists expected the economy to add roughly 260,000 jobs in July.

Job gains in May and June were a combined 28,000 higher than initially estimated.

The backdrop: The data comes at a delicate time for the U.S. economy. Growth has slowed as the Federal Reserve raises interest rates swiftly in an attempt to contain soaring inflation.

Many economists and Fed officials alike are pointing to the ongoing strength of the labor market as a sign the economy has not entered a recession.

Policymakers want to see some heat come off the labor market. They are hoping to see more moderate job growth as the economy cools, in order to ease inflation pressures.

