Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for the state's U.S. Senate seat, will hold his first campaign rally since suffering a stroke in May.

The big picture: Fetterman made his first in-person appearance since the stroke at a fundraiser in Philadelphia in mid-July. He will hold his first campaign since the setback in Erie County, Pennsylvania on Aug. 12, his campaign announced on Friday.

What he's saying: "Before the 2020 election, I said that if I could know one single fact about the results, I could tell you who was going to win Pennsylvania," Fetterman said in a press release. "Whoever wins Erie County will win Pennsylvania."

"Erie County is Pennsylvania’s most important bellwether county," he added. "I’ve visited Erie dozens and dozens of times in the past, and I am honored and proud to be returning to the campaign trail here."

Background: Erie County has swung both red and blue in recent years.