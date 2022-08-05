18 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Fetterman to hold first rally since stroke
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic nominee for the state's U.S. Senate seat, will hold his first campaign rally since suffering a stroke in May.
The big picture: Fetterman made his first in-person appearance since the stroke at a fundraiser in Philadelphia in mid-July. He will hold his first campaign since the setback in Erie County, Pennsylvania on Aug. 12, his campaign announced on Friday.
What he's saying: "Before the 2020 election, I said that if I could know one single fact about the results, I could tell you who was going to win Pennsylvania," Fetterman said in a press release. "Whoever wins Erie County will win Pennsylvania."
- "Erie County is Pennsylvania’s most important bellwether county," he added. "I’ve visited Erie dozens and dozens of times in the past, and I am honored and proud to be returning to the campaign trail here."
Background: Erie County has swung both red and blue in recent years.
- Former President Donald Trump won the county in 2016, while President Biden carried it in 2020.