Vice President Kamala Harris will meet Friday with Latina state legislators from seven states to discuss building "a diverse coalition to combat the attacks" on abortion rights, a White House official tells Axios Latino.

Why it matters: Harris has been meeting with state lawmakers, health care providers and activists to discuss reproductive rights since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. This is her first with Latina state lawmakers specifically.

Democrats see abortion as a key issue heading into November's midterm elections.

Details: The Democratic state lawmakers who are scheduled to meet Harris at the White House represent Arizona, Texas, Utah, Nevada, New York, Illinois and Kansas.

The meeting will focus on reproductive rights, but will also look at the need for wider health care access.

Latinos are less likely than other Americans to have private health insurance.

The big picture: Latinas and other people of color are disproportionately impacted by abortion restrictions largely because of unequal access to health care and paid time off.

About 25% of abortion patients in the U.S. are Hispanic, according to the latest available data from the Guttmacher Institute, which also found that three-quarters of those seeking abortions are from low-income households.

Don’t forget: Half of Latinos believe abortion should be legal, according to an Axios-Ipsos poll in partnership with Noticias Telemundo conducted before the Supreme Court decision ending Roe v. Wade.

