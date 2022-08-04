Jan. 6 committee requests Alex Jones’ phone records, Sandy Hook attorney says

The Jan. 6 committee has requested records on Alex Jones’ phone as part of its investigation into the Capitol riot, AP reports.

Driving the news: Attorney Mark Bankston, who is representing the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting in Jones' ongoing trial, revealed Wednesday that Jones’ lawyer accidentally sent him several years’ worth of the conspiracy theorist's texts and emails.

The select committee has previously requested records and a deposition from Jones regarding his role in the pro-Trump rally that preceded the riot.

The committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its request for Jones' phone records.

Catch up quick: A Texas jury will decide how much Jones owes in damages to the victims’ parents for spreading the hoax.

Jones’ attorney, Andino Reynal, requested a mistrial after Bankston's revelation; his request was denied Thursday.

The judge told jurors that Jones' digital records were not "properly turned over when [they] should have been."

Flashback: In lawsuits brought by Sandy Hook parents, Jones has been found liable for defamation for repeatedly making false claims that the 2012 mass shooting was a hoax on his show Infowars.

