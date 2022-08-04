Jan. 6 committee requests Alex Jones’ phone records, Sandy Hook attorney says
The Jan. 6 committee has requested records on Alex Jones’ phone as part of its investigation into the Capitol riot, AP reports.
Driving the news: Attorney Mark Bankston, who is representing the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting in Jones' ongoing trial, revealed Wednesday that Jones’ lawyer accidentally sent him several years’ worth of the conspiracy theorist's texts and emails.
- The select committee has previously requested records and a deposition from Jones regarding his role in the pro-Trump rally that preceded the riot.
- The committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment on its request for Jones' phone records.
Catch up quick: A Texas jury will decide how much Jones owes in damages to the victims’ parents for spreading the hoax.
- Jones’ attorney, Andino Reynal, requested a mistrial after Bankston's revelation; his request was denied Thursday.
- The judge told jurors that Jones' digital records were not "properly turned over when [they] should have been."
Flashback: In lawsuits brought by Sandy Hook parents, Jones has been found liable for defamation for repeatedly making false claims that the 2012 mass shooting was a hoax on his show Infowars.
Go deeper: Alex Jones tries to dodge Sandy Hook reckoning with bankruptcy gambit