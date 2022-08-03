Senate votes to ratify NATO membership for Finland and Sweden

The Senate voted 95 to 1 Wednesday to ratify the applications of Finland and Sweden to join the NATO alliance, clearing the two-thirds threshold needed for approval.

Why it matters: All 30 NATO members must approve the applications of the two Nordic states, which had both been neutral for decades but sought out the NATO security umbrella after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The big picture: The countries had been on course to accede to NATO in record time until Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced his intention to use his veto. He has since lifted that threat while insisting he could still freeze the process if his security demands aren't met.

Speedy approvals are expected to continue across the rest of the alliance. After Wednesday's Senate vote, the Biden administration will formally submit the U.S. approval.

Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) was the lone senator to vote against the measure.

Data: NATO; Map: Thomas Oide/Axios

