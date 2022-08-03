Senate climate deal includes NOAA spending boost

The fragile Senate climate deal would provide a funding infusion for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, including for its climate and weather forecasting capabilities.

Why it matters: Accurate weather and climate forecasts are even more critical as extreme weather events become more severe due to human-caused global warming.

Context: NOAA's supercomputing capabilities lag behind other countries, like the European Union.

In addition, the agency's fleet of hurricane research aircraft, including one modified Gulfstream jet and two WP-3D Orion hurricane hunters, are in need of bolstering or replacement.

These aircraft gather critical data for improving forecast accuracy.

Zoom in: The bill would provide $490 million for weather forecasting and research. This would include...

$200 million for NOAA Oceanic and Atmospheric Research and forecasting for weather and climate.

$190 million for new NOAA supercomputing capacity.

$100 million for NOAA to acquire a G-550 hurricane hunter jet.

The intrigue: Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), who chairs the Senate Commerce Committee that oversees NOAA, pushed for the agency funding.

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) secured funding for the G-550 reconnaissance jet that would give NOAA fleet redundancy.

What they're saying: In a statement to Axios, Cantwell called the provisions "the largest-ever one-time investment in weather forecasting."