LA school district drops strict COVID-19 protocols

The Los Angeles Unified School District announced Tuesday that it's dropping many of its COVID-19 safety protocols, which were among the strictest in the country.

Why it matters: The nation's second largest school district is shifting its rules on testing, masking and vaccination, aligning with other school districts in the region and marking a shift in priorities just two weeks ahead of the new school year.

The school district is now "able to nimbly adjust to changing conditions" and align with Los Angeles County requirements, LA Unified said in a letter to families just before the Aug. 15 start day.

Most of the county’s 80 school systems appear to be following a similar model, the Los Angeles Times reported.

What's new: Previously, students and staff had to undergo weekly testing.

Now, weekly asymptomatic COVID-19 testing is no longer required.

Testing will only be required for those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or those who have been in close contact with a person who has tested positive.

Per the recommendation of the California Department of Public Health, the school district is making rapid antigen tests the primary option for detecting COVID-19 in schools, rather than PCR tests.

Symptomatic students and close contacts will be provided with an at-home rapid antigen test.

Students who become symptomatic or ill while at school are required to wear a mask while waiting to be picked up by a parent or guardian. The school will provide a rapid antigen test kit for the symptomatic student to take home.

For the record: The school district said its employees are already vaccinated but it encourages “all eligible students to be vaccinated as well.”

The big picture: Last week, LA County decided not to reinstate a universal indoor mask mandate as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations appeared to trend downward.