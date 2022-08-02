U.S. uninsured rate hits record low as subsidy extension looms

The national uninsured rate dropped to a record low of 8% in the first quarter of 2022, according to a new analysis from the Department of Health and Human Services out Tuesday.

Yes, but: The number could increase if Congress fails to extend enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies, which are set to expire at the end of this year.

An estimated 3.1 million people would become uninsured when the subsidies expire beginning next year, Axios' Caitlin Owens reported in April.

Catch up fast: The 2021 American Rescue Plan temporarily expanded who was eligible for more generous ACA subsidies, resulting in millions of Americans enrolling in health insurance for the first time.

Democrats have attempted to extend the subsidies, but these efforts have failed in the Senate.

By the numbers: Approximately 5.2 million people — including 4.1 million adults and 1 million children — have gained coverage since 2020, HHS found.

Uninsured rates among adults aged 18-64 dropped from 14.5% in late 2020 to 11.8% in early 2022. In children ages 17 years old and younger, the number fell from 6.4% to 3.7%.

The largest drop was seen among people living in poverty and those with incomes between 200% and 400% of the federal poverty level.

What they're saying: "Every American has the right to the peace of mind that comes with access to affordable, quality health care," President Biden said in a statement. "No one should worry about whether they can pay for their doctor or choose between paying rent and filing a prescription. Today, we are closer than ever to making that principle a reality."