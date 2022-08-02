Credit card balances grow at fastest pace in decades

Data: Federal Reserve Bank of New York; Chart: Skye Witley

Credit card balances are ballooning at the quickest pace in decades, reflecting higher prices and more open accounts than ever before.

Why it matters: The debt will get costlier for borrowers to carry as the Fed raises interest rates quickly to tamp down scorching hot inflation. There are early signs lower-income consumers are starting to fall behind on payments.

Two fresh stats — courtesy of the New York Fed — tell the story:

Credit card debt surged by $46 billion last quarter — a 13% jump from the prior year that marks the biggest increase in over 20 years.

by $46 billion last quarter — a 13% jump from the prior year that marks the biggest increase in over 20 years. Americans opened 233 million new accounts in the April-June period, the most since 2008.

By the numbers: Household debt now totals more than $16 trillion. Credit card balances make up $890 billion of that.

Credit cards remain historically low, but they are rising — particularly among those in the poorest zip codes, according to the New York Fed.

What they're saying: "The recent uptick in delinquencies in some households suggests that many communities or individuals are experiencing the economy differently," researchers wrote.

Worth noting: Credit card balances may be rising quickly, but they remain below the pre-pandemic level of $930 billion.