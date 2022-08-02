BuzzFeed goes to court against ex-employees

BuzzFeed and more than 90 of its former employees remain locked in a legal fight over the company's public listing last December, during which the ex-employees claim to have been improperly prevented from selling their shares.

Why it matters: The two sides are currently bickering over venue, and the outcome could be consequential for other companies that go public via SPAC.

State of play: BuzzFeed lawyers last Tuesday argued in Delaware's Chancery Court that the case should be heard by Chancery, while lawyers for the ex-employees argued that it should be heard by an arbitrator.

At primary issue is whether the plaintiffs should be considered shareholders (as BuzzFeed believes) or as employees whose original agreements included arbitration language (as the plaintiffs believe).

BuzzFeed claims that it created a successor company by going public, thus the plaintiffs don't have binding arbitration agreements with the "current" company.

It's even gone so far as to note that those employment contracts were with "BuzzFeed Inc.," whereas the post-SPAC company is "BuzzFeed Media Enterprises Inc." (a distinction that only sometimes makes its way into BuzzFeed securities filings).

Plaintiffs, on the other hand, are particularly eager to hear the case heard by an arbitrator because it likely would be quicker and cheaper.

The big picture: Startup employees often take below-market salaries in exchange for equity, and understandably expect that language in those agreements remains in force — even if their employer changes its corporate charter via a SPAC merger.

BuzzFeed is basically saying "buyer beware." A company spokesperson declined comment.

The bottom line: None of this concerns the real crux of the ex-employees' case, about their inability to sell shares. That will get heard, no matter the venue.