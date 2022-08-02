1 hour ago - World
Brittney Griner's defense argues vape examination violated Russian law
WNBA star Brittney Griner was back in a Russian court Tuesday for her drug trial while the U.S. attempts to have her released from the country.
Driving the news: Defense experts argued that the examination of the substance inside the vape cartridges Griner had did not comply with Russian law, CNN reports.
- Griner's lawyer argued the results of the examination do not show the amount of THC in the substance, among other violations.
- Tuesday's court appearance was Griner's seventh hearing since she was arrested at a Moscow airport in February after Russian authorities said they found a vape cartridge with less than 1 gram of hashish oil in her luggage.
Background: Griner, 31, pleaded guilty last month to the drug charges, but said she had "no intent" of bringing the vape cartridges to Russia.
- Griner's lawyers told the court that doctors in the U.S. prescribed Griner medical cannabis for chronic pain two years ago.
- Griner, testified last week that her rights were not read to her when she was arrested, and she was was instructed to sign documents without understanding what they meant.
- The drug charged carry a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.
The big picture: The U.S. maintains that Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist who plays in Russia during the WNBA offseason, is wrongfully being detained.
- Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced last week that the U.S. made a "substantial proposal" to Russia to have Griner released.
What's next: The trial is scheduled to resume Thursday for closing statements.