Brittney Griner's defense argues vape examination violated Russian law

WNBA star Brittney Griner was back in a Russian court Tuesday for her drug trial while the U.S. attempts to have her released from the country.

Driving the news: Defense experts argued that the examination of the substance inside the vape cartridges Griner had did not comply with Russian law, CNN reports.

Griner's lawyer argued the results of the examination do not show the amount of THC in the substance, among other violations.

Tuesday's court appearance was Griner's seventh hearing since she was arrested at a Moscow airport in February after Russian authorities said they found a vape cartridge with less than 1 gram of hashish oil in her luggage.

Background: Griner, 31, pleaded guilty last month to the drug charges, but said she had "no intent" of bringing the vape cartridges to Russia.

Griner's lawyers told the court that doctors in the U.S. prescribed Griner medical cannabis for chronic pain two years ago.

Griner, testified last week that her rights were not read to her when she was arrested, and she was was instructed to sign documents without understanding what they meant.

The drug charged carry a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.

The big picture: The U.S. maintains that Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist who plays in Russia during the WNBA offseason, is wrongfully being detained.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced last week that the U.S. made a "substantial proposal" to Russia to have Griner released.

What's next: The trial is scheduled to resume Thursday for closing statements.