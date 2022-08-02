Biden experiencing return of "loose cough" from COVID, doctor says

President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again on Tuesday and is also experiencing "a bit of a return of a loose cough," his physician said in a letter.

The big picture: Biden had tested negative on Wednesday last week after finishing his five-day course of Paxlovid, a coronavirus treatment medication. However, since Saturday, the president has tested positive for a "rebound" case of COVID.

"Rebound" cases of COVID are possible for those who take Paxlovid, but it remains relatively rare, a Mayo Clinic study released in June found.

What he's saying: "The President continues to feel well, though he is experiencing a bit of a return of a loose cough. He remains fever-free and in good spirits. His temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal. His lungs are clear," wrote Kevin O'Connor, Biden's doctor.