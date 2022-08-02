Skip to main content
Biden still COVID positive but "fever-free and in good spirits," doctor says

Oriana Gonzalez
Photo: Jim Watson-Pool/Getty Images

President Biden tested positive for COVID-19 again Wednesday and is still experiencing an "occasional cough," though "less frequently" than on Tuesday, his physician said in a letter.

The big picture: Biden had tested negative on Wednesday last week after finishing his five-day course of Paxlovid, a coronavirus treatment medication. But the president has tested positive for a "rebound" case of COVID since Saturday.

  • The president "continues to feel well," Biden's doctor, Kevin O'Connor wrote,

Be smart: "Rebound" cases of COVID are possible for those who take Paxlovid, but it remains relatively rare, a Mayo Clinic study released in June found.

What he's saying: O'Connor added that Biden "remains fever-free and in good spirits."

  • "He is still experiencing an occasional cough, but less frequently than yesterday."
  • "His temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal. His lungs remain clear," O'Conner added, noting that Biden is continuing to follow strict isolation measures.
