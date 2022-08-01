U.S. issues sanctions targeting Iran petroleum and petrochemical sales

The U.S. unveiled a fresh spate of sanctions against six entities that have facilitated the international sale of Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products.

Driving the news: The development — which follows other sanctions levied in June and July against the international networks supporting Iranian petrochemical sales — comes as formal talks over reviving the 2015 nuclear deal remain stalled.

The big picture: The sanctions targeted four companies — three Chinese firms and one United Arab Emirates company — that were used by one of Iran's largest petrochemical brokers to sell Iranian petroleum and petrochemical products to East Asia, according to a Treasury Department press release.

As a result of the sanctions, assets the companies have in the U.S. are frozen and Americans are barred from conducting transactions with them.

In concurrence with the Treasury sanctions, the State Department also sanctioned two entities — a Singaporean and a Chinese company — and that had facilitated the sale and transfer of Iranian petroleum and petroleum products, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Monday.

What they're saying: “The United States continues to pursue the path of diplomacy to achieve a mutual return to full implementation of" the 2015 nuclear deal, Brian Nelson, the undersecretary of the Treasury for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in the press release.