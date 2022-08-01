Skip to main content
Sandy Hook parents suing Alex Jones hire security, go into isolation

Julia Shapero
Alex Jones, the founder of the conspiracy website Infowars, addresses a crowd of pro-Trump protesters after they storm the grounds of the Capitol Building on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Photo: Jon Cherry/Getty Images

The parents of a Sandy Hook shooting victim who are suing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones have gone into isolation and hired security after a series of "encounters" in Texas, the News Times reported.

The big picture: Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of 6-year-old Sandy Hook victim Jesse Lewis, are suing Jones for defamation.

  • Jones, founder of the conspiracy website Infowars, repeatedly claimed the shooting never happened and that Jesse, 19 other children and six adults did not die at the elementary school.
  • Jones, who has since recanted these claims, is facing multiple defamation lawsuits from Sandy Hook families who say Jones' claims led to harassment, according to Reuters.

Driving the news: Heslin and Lewis received security as a result of "some encounters this week outside of the courthouse" in Texas, the family's attorney Mark Bankston said, per the News Times.

More details: The parents suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of harassment from Jones' followers, a psychiatrist testified on Monday at the trial, according to the Associated Press.

  • Forensic psychiatrist Roy Lubit said Heslin and Lewis are frightened that some of Jones' followers are trying to kill them, the AP reported.
  • "The overwhelming cause of their pain is what Jones is doing," Lubit said, per the AP.
