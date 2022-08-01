Biden's DOJ launches two major antitrust trials

A pair of major U.S. antitrust trials kicked off on Monday, even as Congress punted on passing new antitrust legislation focused on Big Tech.

Why it matters: Regulators are making waves with current rules, despite bipartisan sentiment that updates are needed.

Case #1: The Justice Department last November sued to block Penguin Random House, a unit of Germany's Bertelsmann, from buying rival book publisher Simon & Schuster from ViacomCBS for nearly $2.2 billion in cash.

This was the Biden administration's first major antitrust test that it didn't inherit, and is notable because it alleges harm is being done not to consumers, but to authors who may have fewer bidders for their work.

Government witnesses include Stephen King.

Case #2: The U.S. Justice Department in February sued to stock UnitedHealth subsidiary Optum from buying Change Healthcare for $13 billion.