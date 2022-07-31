2 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Wisconsin man commits voter fraud to "expose" system "vulnerabilities"
A Wisconsin man admitted to committing voter fraud in an effort to "expose the vulnerabilities" in the state's voting system, according to Wisconsin Public Radio.
Driving the news: Harry Wait used Wisconsin's online voter portal to request absentee ballots for the speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly, the mayor of Racine County and 10 other individuals, WPR reported.
- Wait, who runs a Wisconsin group that espouses disproven claims of election fraud, said he never received the ballots, per WPR.
- He then contacted Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling and informed him of what he had done.
What they're saying: While some members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission have called on Wait to be charged with a crime, Schmaling refused to take action upon learning about Wait's actions, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
- Instead, Schmaling called on the commissioners to remove a feature from their website that helps voters request absentee ballots, the Journal Sentinel reported.
- Schmaling previously campaigned for former President Donald Trump and espoused claims of voter fraud, per the Journal Sentinel.