Wisconsin man commits voter fraud to "expose" system "vulnerabilities"

A Wisconsin man admitted to committing voter fraud in an effort to "expose the vulnerabilities" in the state's voting system, according to Wisconsin Public Radio.

Driving the news: Harry Wait used Wisconsin's online voter portal to request absentee ballots for the speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly, the mayor of Racine County and 10 other individuals, WPR reported.

Wait, who runs a Wisconsin group that espouses disproven claims of election fraud, said he never received the ballots, per WPR.

He then contacted Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling and informed him of what he had done.

What they're saying: While some members of the Wisconsin Elections Commission have called on Wait to be charged with a crime, Schmaling refused to take action upon learning about Wait's actions, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.