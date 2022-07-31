Trump slams reported plan to exchange Griner, Whelan for arms dealer
Former President Donald Trump slammed the reported plan to exchange a Russian arms dealer for the freedom of WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan during an appearance on the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show on Friday, saying the deal "doesn’t seem like a very good trade."
Driving the news: It was reported earlier this week that the Biden administration was exchanging Russian national Viktor Bout — currently serving a 25-year prison sentence for supplying weapons to a terrorist organization and conspiring to kill Americans — for Griner and Whelan's release.
What they're saying: Trump blamed Griner for her detention, repeatedly saying Griner went to Russia "loaded up with drugs."
- "They’re very vigilant about drugs. They don’t like drugs. And she got caught. And now we’re supposed to get her out," Trump said.
- "We’re supposed to get her out for an absolute killer and one of the biggest arms dealers in the world. Killed many Americans. Killed many people. And he’s gonna get a free card and we’re gonna get her," Trump said, referring to Bout.
- "She knew you don’t go in there loaded up with drugs, and she admitted it. I assume she admitted it without too much force because it is what it is, and it certainly doesn’t seem like a very good trade, does it?"
- "He’s absolutely one of the worst in the world, and he’s going to be given his freedom because a potentially spoiled person goes into Russia loaded up with drugs," Trump said.
The big picture: Griner, who has been imprisoned since February, pleaded guilty earlier this month to drug charges in Russia that carry up to 10 years in prison.
- However, Griner said that there was "no intent" to break the law by bringing vape cartridges containing hashish oil into Russia.
- Griner's lawyers also earlier this month told a Russian court that doctors in the U.S. prescribed Griner medical cannabis two years ago for chronic pain.