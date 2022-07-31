Former President Donald Trump slammed the reported plan to exchange a Russian arms dealer for the freedom of WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan during an appearance on the Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show on Friday, saying the deal "doesn’t seem like a very good trade."

Driving the news: It was reported earlier this week that the Biden administration was exchanging Russian national Viktor Bout — currently serving a 25-year prison sentence for supplying weapons to a terrorist organization and conspiring to kill Americans — for Griner and Whelan's release.

What they're saying: Trump blamed Griner for her detention, repeatedly saying Griner went to Russia "loaded up with drugs."

"They’re very vigilant about drugs. They don’t like drugs. And she got caught. And now we’re supposed to get her out," Trump said.

"We’re supposed to get her out for an absolute killer and one of the biggest arms dealers in the world. Killed many Americans. Killed many people. And he’s gonna get a free card and we’re gonna get her," Trump said, referring to Bout.

"She knew you don’t go in there loaded up with drugs, and she admitted it. I assume she admitted it without too much force because it is what it is, and it certainly doesn’t seem like a very good trade, does it?"

"He’s absolutely one of the worst in the world, and he’s going to be given his freedom because a potentially spoiled person goes into Russia loaded up with drugs," Trump said.

The big picture: Griner, who has been imprisoned since February, pleaded guilty earlier this month to drug charges in Russia that carry up to 10 years in prison.