Obama shares tribute to Bill Russell: "Today we lost a giant"

Former President Barack Obama remembered the late basketball great Bill Russell on Sunday, noting that he "learned so much from the way he played, the way he coached, and the way he lived his life."

The big picture: The 11-time NBA champion died on Sunday at the age of 88, according to a statement posted on Twitter.

Russell also won two NCAA championships and an Olympic gold medal. He served as the first Black head coach of a North American professional sports team and won two more NBA championships as coach.

What he's saying: "Today, we lost a giant," Obama wrote in a tweet. "As tall as Bill Russell stood, his legacy rises far higher—both as a player and as a person."