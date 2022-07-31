29 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Arizona GOP leaders rule with thuggery, intimidation, fear: Rusty Bowers
Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers said on Sunday that the state's GOP leaders "rule by thuggery and intimidation."
The big picture: The Arizona Republican Party censured Bowers after he testified before the Jan. 6 committee about former President Donald Trump's pressure campaign to overturn Arizona's 2020 election results, per the AP.
What he's saying: "They rule by thuggery and intimidation," Bower told ABC's "This Week." "They found a niche. They found a way, and it's fear."
- "People can use fear," he added. "Demagogues like to use fear as a weapon, and they weaponize everything ... But it's sad. That's not leadership to me, to use thuggery."
More details: As Bowers' primary election comes up on Tuesday, he is doubtful he will beat out his Trump-endorsed opponent.
- Earlier this month, Bowers told NBC News it would be a "miracle" for him to win the election. He told "This Week" on Sunday that "the demographics of my race are heavily Trump."
- Trump railed against Bowers at an Arizona rally last week, calling him a "RINO coward." RINO is an acronym for the phrase "Republican in name only" — a favorite of the former president.