Scientists discover "first of its kind" triple star system

Scientists have discovered a special, massive triple star system like nothing they've seen before.

Why it matters: By learning more about these types of star systems, astronomers are able to piece together a better idea of how stars and planets form throughout the universe.

What they found: The system consists of two stars orbiting one another in a binary and the third orbiting the binary, according to a study published at the end of June in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

The two stars in the binary combined are 12 times larger than the Sun, and the third star is 16 times the mass of the Sun.

"As far as we know, it is the first of its kind ever detected," Alejandro Vigna-Gómez, one of the authors of the study, said in a statement.

"We know of many tertiary star systems (three star systems), but they are typically significantly less massive. The massive stars in this triple are very close together — it is a compact system."

The big picture: The scientists behind the discovery think that this system likely formed as two sets of binaries orbiting one another.

One of the stars in the outer binary then merged with its companion, leaving one massive star to orbit the other binary.

