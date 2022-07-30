Insurance startups are eyeing the climate space as historical models struggle to keep up, but experimental underwriting models may not be a silver bullet.

Why it matters: Insurance models have struggled to keep up with the pace of climate-related claims, but there's no clear sailing for new insurance concepts.

Context: Traditional insurance coverage for businesses and individuals relies on historical data to predict the likelihood of a qualifying event and adjust the policy accordingly.

Insurance companies themselves are insured through reinsurance, which helps distribute the underlying risk to preserve solvency during large qualifying events.

State of play: Those historical models are less reliable in a world with increasingly severe weather events due to climate change, so some insurance startups have opted to explore alternative models.

Sensible, for example, provides something akin to a guarantee product for consumers via a refund should a severe weather event damage an asset.

This is what Aon Securities CEO Paul Schultz calls a parametric approach to risk diversification, where either the qualifying event happens or doesn't.

It's a common model in less mature markets as well, Schultz explained, due to the unreliable nature of historical data.

Yes, but: Inflation is taking its toll on the insurance industry broadly, and young startups with lines of credit may not be able to keep up with the more established groups.

Asset prices are increasing faster than insurance policies are revised, meaning the company could end up paying out more than it collects should a qualifying event hit a rapidly appreciating asset.

Credit markets are tight on the heels of yet another interest rate hike, and early-stage insurance startups may not be able to convince investors to overlook the underlying business costs for an unproven model.

And those that can get credit face increasing costs, pushing margins even lower.

The bottom line: Experimental models do not insulate startups, and investors by extension, from the risky future ahead.