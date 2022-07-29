1 hour ago - Economy & Business
Bob Dylan's accuser drops sexual abuse lawsuit
Bob Dylan's accuser on Thursday withdrew the lawsuit in which she alleged that the musician sexually abused her in 1965 when she was a 12-year-old girl.
Driving the news: The unnamed plaintiff asked a federal judge to dismiss the suit one day after Dylan's attorneys claimed she destroyed key messages related to the case, per Billboard and Law360.
For the record: The dismissal means the lawsuit will be permanently closed.
What they're saying: "This case is over. It is outrageous that it was ever brought in the first place," said Orin Snyder, Dylan's lead attorney, in an emailed statement to Billboard.
- "We are pleased that the plaintiff has dropped this lawyer-driven sham and that the case has been dismissed with prejudice."