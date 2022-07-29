Bob Dylan's accuser on Thursday withdrew the lawsuit in which she alleged that the musician sexually abused her in 1965 when she was a 12-year-old girl.

Driving the news: The unnamed plaintiff asked a federal judge to dismiss the suit one day after Dylan's attorneys claimed she destroyed key messages related to the case, per Billboard and Law360.

For the record: The dismissal means the lawsuit will be permanently closed.

What they're saying: "This case is over. It is outrageous that it was ever brought in the first place," said Orin Snyder, Dylan's lead attorney, in an emailed statement to Billboard.