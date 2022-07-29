A teen abortion rights advocate has raised $1 million in less than 72 hours after Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) tweeted an image of her calling her a "dander" and linked out to a report in which he mocked activists.

Driving the news: Gaetz said at a student summit the event in Tampa, Florida, "nobody wants to impregnate you if you look like a thumb," according to the report.

After Gaetz made the Twitter comment, Olivia Julianna tweeted, "Matt Gaetz — alleged pedophile — has said that it's always the 'odious.. 5'2 350 pound' women that 'nobody wants to impregnate' who rally for abortion."

She added, "I’m actually 5'11. 6'4 in heels. I wear them so the small men like you are reminded of your place."

Gaetz hit back by posting a photo of Julianna alongside a Newsmax tweet about his comment, which he has continued to stand by.

The big picture: Backlash from the congressman's comments has led to Julianna raising as of Friday evening $1 million for Gen Z for Change, the nonprofit where she currently works as a political strategy specialist.

What she's saying: "By underestimating me and thinking that I won't be able to fire back as hard as I proved that I can, they are truly gifting me a national platform on a silver platter," Olivia Julianna said on MSNBC's "The Katie Phang Show" on Thursday.

What's next: Money raised will be distributed to 50 abortion funds across the country.

