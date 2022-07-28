Yellen: We should avoid recession "semantic battle"

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Thursday that a semantics debate over whether or not the U.S. economy is in a recession should be avoided as households grapple with inflation and high gas prices.

Why it matters: In recent days, Biden administration officials have gone to great lengths to stress that the nation has not entered a recession — an argument complicated by back-to-back quarters of negative growth, a common (but unofficial) rule of thumb for a recession.

But the debate may be moot for everyday Americans pinched by decades-high inflation, who might not care either way whether it's officially a recession or not.

What she's saying: "We should avoid a semantic battle," Yellen said at a press conference. "What we can constructively do is talk about, 'what is the state of the economy?'"

Yellen said that people sometimes use the word recession to refer to "bad inflation," noting that household discomfort doesn't stem from the labor market, which so far, has remained solid.

Still Yellen emphasized that the economy may be slowing but not in a way that's consistent with a recession, noting that would call for a "broad-based weakening of the economy."

"That's not what we're seeing right now," Yellen said.

The big picture: Yellen pointed out the economy's contraction in the second quarter was driven by a change in business inventories, a volatile component of GDP that knocked more than 2 percentage points off headline growth.