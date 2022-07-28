Communications, media jobs projected to grow over next decade

Data: Indeed; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

No role is totally safe in a strained economy, but it seems like the communications field is healthy, all things considered.

Why it matters: Employment in media and communications is projected to grow faster than the average for all other occupations — an estimated 14% — over the next 10 years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

State of play: Executives continue to lean on communicators for strategic guidance on subjects like return-to-work, rapid response to social issues and internal transformations.

In-house and agency communicators thrive in uncertain times, says Pepper Binner, president and founder of PLBSearch, an executive search firm that specializes in filling communication roles.

Plus, “compensation has definitely risen in reaction to the strong demand for communications talent.”

Yes, but: Job postings for media and communication roles are currently 42% higher than they were pre-pandemic, but down from their peak of 64% in May, according to an Indeed Hiring Lab spokesperson.