29 mins ago - Economy & Business
Communications, media jobs projected to grow over next decade
No role is totally safe in a strained economy, but it seems like the communications field is healthy, all things considered.
Why it matters: Employment in media and communications is projected to grow faster than the average for all other occupations — an estimated 14% — over the next 10 years, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
State of play: Executives continue to lean on communicators for strategic guidance on subjects like return-to-work, rapid response to social issues and internal transformations.
- In-house and agency communicators thrive in uncertain times, says Pepper Binner, president and founder of PLBSearch, an executive search firm that specializes in filling communication roles.
- Plus, “compensation has definitely risen in reaction to the strong demand for communications talent.”
Yes, but: Job postings for media and communication roles are currently 42% higher than they were pre-pandemic, but down from their peak of 64% in May, according to an Indeed Hiring Lab spokesperson.