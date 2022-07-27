Note: Within the headline or first paragraph of articles algorithmically determined to be about the economy. Data: Signal AI; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Many things cause Americans to think we're in a recession, including rising gas prices and falling stocks. One key component is simply the amount of recession chatter in the media.

Why it matters: A surge in media recession stories can create self-fulfilling bad vibes, and increase the likelihood of an actual recession.

Driving the news: We're in a bull market for recession explainers right now, ahead of the the Federal Reserve's policy meeting today, and the release on Thursday of second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) numbers. But we're well past the peak in recession stories.

By the numbers: Signal AI measured the number of economics stories with the word "recession" in either the headline or the first paragraph. (This story will definitely count.)

In the U.S., there were 6,882 such stories in the week ending July 25, down 68% from 21,576 in the week of June 13, around the time that both gas prices and mortgage rates were peaking.

Globally, the 19,828 such stories were also down 68% from the high point reached in the week of June 20.

How it works: Repeated information is more likely to be perceived as true. The U.S. public is a bit like the dog in the famous Far Side cartoon that only notices when its name is being mentioned.

If we hear the word "recession" often enough, we're more likely to think that we're in one.

What's next: If the second-quarter GDP figure is negative, expect a massive increase in recession stories, pegged to the fact that the U.S. will have seen two successive quarters of negative prints.