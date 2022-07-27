Data: SonicWall; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

One silver lining of a crypto winter: the threat of digital assets being held for ransom has abated.

Driving the news: Ransomware attacks declined 23% from January to June, according to U.S. cybersecurity firm SonicWall's 2022 mid-year cyber threat report.

"For ransomware, we’re seeing correlation that’s in line with crypto markets," Immanuel Chavoya, threat detection and response strategist at SonicWall, tells Axios.

"Someone has changed the locks on your house, and you have to pay a fee to get back in," he said, describing a typical ransomware attack.

Be smart: If the house is less valuable, maybe it's a less lucrative proposition to hold it up for ransom.

State of play: The number of organizations willing to pay a ransom demand has been trending down.

Less than half in the first quarter of 2022 were willing to pony up, compared to 85% of targets in the first quarter of 2019.

Of note: "There are also competing political factors," Chavoya said, explaining that the Russia-Ukraine war, for example, could have contributed to the decline.

Intelligence firms U.S. Cyber Command and NSA Cybersecurity have said that the threat actors operating in Russia may be more focused on Ukraine.

Ransomware actors tend to have some allegiance in the region they operate, according to Chavoya.

What they're saying: "Despite continued denials that the country is harboring cybercriminals, roughly two-thirds of state-sponsored cyberattacks have been traced back to Russia in the past few years," SonicWall's report stated.

"And 74% of all money generated by ransomware last year — nearly $400 million — went to groups “highly likely to be affiliated with Russia.”

Details: Ransomware attacks peaked in the second quarter of last year at $188.9 million after two straight years of increases.

The top three ransomware families, Ryuk, Cerber and SamSam, accounted for 62% of all ransomware attacks last year, according to SonicWall.

The bottom line Ransomware attacks just this year already eclipsed full-year totals for 2017, 2018 and 2019. So attacks are still at pre-pandemic levels.