Young Americans are staying close to home

The vast majority of young adults in the U.S. live within a stone's throw of where they grew up, per new Census Bureau/Harvard University research, Alex Fitzpatrick reports.

Why it matters: It's yet another data point suggesting many young Americans are staying relatively close to home rather than striking out on their own, in part due to economic forces.

By the numbers: By age 26, 80% of young adults live fewer than 100 miles from where they grew up.

90% live fewer than 500 miles away.

And young adults' mobility breaks down along racial and socioeconomic lines.

Black and Hispanic people live closer to their hometowns than other groups, per the study.

And "average distances traveled rise rapidly at the top of the income distribution, increasing to an average of 325 miles for those born to families in the top 1%."

The context: Pew recently found that multigenerational living is rising dramatically among young Americans, in part as a way to cope with skyrocketing housing and schooling costs.

Geographic mobility is down broadly across groups, too.

The takeaway: Those who can afford to live far from home have an easier time accessing opportunities in far-flung, economically healthier cities. As the new study puts it: "Young adults from the least affluent families are more exposed to the strength of labor markets in their hometown and less exposed to the strength of more distant labor markets."