Texas' challenge to ACA puts HIV PrEP coverage in danger

A U.S. district court will hear arguments on Tuesday in a case from Texas challenging the Affordable Care Act's requirement that HIV preventative medication be fully covered by insurance.

Driving the news: Jonathan Mitchell, Texas' solicitor general who helped write part of the state's six-week abortion ban, argues that mandatory HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis, known as HIV PrEP, violates the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, a law that "ensures that interests in religious freedom are protected."

The law is often used in legal cases challenging abortion and contraception access, as well as health care for transgender people, Bloomberg reports.

HIV PrEP is more than 90% effective in preventing the transmission of HIV.

State of play: Mitchell argued in a November court filing that the plaintiffs in the case — Kelley Orthodontics, Joel Starnes, Braidwood Management Inc., John Kelley — "do not wish to subsidize or provide insurance that encourages and facilitates homosexual behavior, drug use, or sexual activity outside of marriage between one man and one woman."

"The unquestionably qualifies as a 'substantial burden' on the exercise of their religion."

Context: Under the ACA, most health insurance plans must cover certain recommended preventive services, including HIV testing for people aged 15-65 and HIV PrEP for adults who are at high risk of getting HIV.

In 20212, the FDA made Gilead's Truvada the first approved drug for HIV prevention in uninfected adults.

In 2019, the U.S. Preventative Services Taskforce recommended PrEP as an effective method of preventing HIV, meaning health plans had to make it available at no cost to patients under the ACA in January 2021.

What we're watching: If Mitchell and his clients win the case, HIV PrEP — which can cost upward of $20,000 a year and is prescribed to tens of thousands of people — would become harder for patients to access.