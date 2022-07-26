Mega Millions jackpot grows to $830 million for Tuesday drawing

The jackpot for Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing has grown to an estimated $830 million, the lottery game's third largest prize.

The big picture: Strong sales of the $2 tickets ahead of Tuesday's drawing have pushed the jackpot up $20 million from $810 million Monday, which is up an estimated $170 million from Friday's drawing, according to Mega Millions.

The July 26 jackpot has a cash value of $487.9 million, according to a news release.

Mega Millions' tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands with drawings held each Tuesday and Friday.

Why it matters: The gamification of gambling, in all its forms, has become increasingly big business fueled by governments, professional sports and venture capital — all eager to usher in a newer, younger group of bettors, Axios’ Pete Gannon reports.

Zoom out: The reason for the third largest Mega Millions jackpot is that no one has matched all six numbers since April, which is 28 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner.

Flashback: The largest Mega Millions jackpot was $1.537 billion on Oct. 23, 2018, lottery officials said.

The winning ticket was sold in South Carolina and is the world's largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.

What time is the Mega Millions drawing?

Mega Millions' drawings are held in Atlanta at 11 p.m. Tuesday and Friday, which is 8 p.m. PT.

Lottery jackpot odds are slim

Mega Millions jackpots start at $20 million and grow based on game sales and interest rates, the lottery says.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 303 million, Mega Millions said in Tuesday's release.

There are better odds — one in 12.6 million — of winning a smaller payoff like $1 million for matching five regular numbers but missing the Mega Ball, the Associated Press reports.

Go deeper: