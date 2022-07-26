Dr. Caitlin Bernard told "CBS Evening News" anchor Norah O'Donnell Tuesday night that people are beginning to realize the real impact of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

What she said: "We're at a time in our country where people are starting to realize the impact of these abortion laws ... when it's finally become impossible for some people," she said. "I think people realize that's not actually what they intended, that is not what they want."

Catch up quick: Bernard made national headlines in recent weeks after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio, Axios reports.

The victim had to visit Indiana since she had already surpassed the point at which she could obtain an abortion in Ohio, The Indianapolis Star reported.

Now, all eyes have turned to Indiana. Thousands of protesters marched in Indiana Tuesday as lawmakers considered a bill that would ban abortion in almost all cases and punish doctors, like Bernard, who perform them.

The big picture: The case of Bernard and the 10-year-old girl served as an example of how state laws after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade will stop abortion care even during extreme cases.

"This will affect our ability to take care of miscarriages," Bernard told CBS. "This will affect our ability to take care of complications in early pregnancy that could kill someone. This will affect our ability to provide infertility treatments, contraception. The list goes on."

What we're watching: Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita told Fox News that Bernard has a "history of failing to report" to the state, Axios' Oriana Gonzalez reports. In response, Bernard is preparing to sue Rokita for defamation.