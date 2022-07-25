Exclusive: White House cyber office taps Google exec

The White House’s Office of the National Cyber Director has named Google executive Camille Stewart Gloster as a deputy national cyber director focused on workforce programs and supply chain security issues, according to an administration official familiar with the hire.

The big picture: Stewart Gloster’s hire comes as the one-year-old National Cyber Director’s office continues to fill out its roughly 50-person staff. In May, CNN reported that the office had hired a former Microsoft executive, a CIA official and a National Security Council member to deputy director positions.

Driving the news: National cyber director Chris Inglis pledged at a White House cyber workforce summit last week to develop a formal national cyber workforce and education strategy, and Stewart Gloster is expected to lead those efforts, the official said.

Details: Stewart Gloster starts Aug. 1 as the deputy national cyber director for technology and ecosystem security.

Most recently, she was the global head of product security strategy at Google.

Stewart Gloster was also a senior policy adviser at the Department of Homeland Security during the last few years of the Obama administration.

Of note: She is known in the cybersecurity world for her initiative #ShareTheMicinCyber, which she started with Lauren Zabierek, executive director of the Cyber Project at Harvard Kennedy School's Belfer Center, to help spotlight diverse voices in the cybersecurity industry across social media.

What they’re saying: “It is truly an honor to return to public service under Director Inglis’s leadership, and I know, as an organization, we will work tirelessly to bring to bear our greatest resource — the diversity of the American people — to better understand and secure the socio-technical environment and make cyberspace reflect the values and ambitions we hold for it,” Stewart Gloster told Axios in a statement.