1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Far-right media personality "Baked Alaska" pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charge
The far-right media personality known as "Baked Alaska" pleaded guilty on Friday to unlawfully protesting at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Driving the news: Anthime Gionet, also known as "Baked Alaska," livestreamed himself breaching the Capitol for nearly 30 minutes on Jan. 6, according to court documents.
- Once inside the Capitol, Gionet encourage other rioters to join him. As he was ushered out of the building by law enforcement, Gionet yelled at a police officer, claiming he "broke your oath to the Constitution."
- Lawyers initially reached a plea agreement in May, but Gionet upended these efforts by proclaiming his innocence at a hearing, CNN reported. Prosecutors gave Gionet two more months to consider the plea agreement, per CNN.
The big picture: More than 800 people have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to the Department of Justice.