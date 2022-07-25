Far-right media personality "Baked Alaska" pleads guilty to Jan. 6 charge

The far-right media personality known as "Baked Alaska" pleaded guilty on Friday to unlawfully protesting at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Driving the news: Anthime Gionet, also known as "Baked Alaska," livestreamed himself breaching the Capitol for nearly 30 minutes on Jan. 6, according to court documents.

Once inside the Capitol, Gionet encourage other rioters to join him. As he was ushered out of the building by law enforcement, Gionet yelled at a police officer, claiming he "broke your oath to the Constitution."

Lawyers initially reached a plea agreement in May, but Gionet upended these efforts by proclaiming his innocence at a hearing, CNN reported. Prosecutors gave Gionet two more months to consider the plea agreement, per CNN.

The big picture: More than 800 people have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, according to the Department of Justice.