There are now more than 16,000 cases of monkeypox outside Africa, where the spread began, including nearly 3,000 cases in the US.

Plus: Trump’s revenge mindset.

And: a milestone for Indigenous people in India.

Guests: Axios' Adriel Bettelheim and Jonathan Swan.

Credits: Axios Today is produced by Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alexandra Botti, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Lydia McMullen-Laird, Alex Sugiura, and Ben O'Brien. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at [email protected]. You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.

Go Deeper: