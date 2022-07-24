Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) told NBC's "Meet the Press" on Sunday she would be open to a 2024 presidential run by fellow Jan. 6 select committee member Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), saying "her voice is absolutely needed."

Driving the news: Cheney, who is facing an uphill climb to win Wyoming's upcoming Republican primary, has previously acknowledged that she could run in 2024.

Cheney on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday said she'll make a decision about 2024 "down the road."

What they're saying: "I admire Liz Cheney. I've been friendly with her ever since I came to Congress, even before we served on this committee together, and I think you know, if she doesn't come through this primary and come back to Congress, there are so many things that she can do in the future for our country," Luria said.

"I think she's one of unfortunately a very small number of people who need to be the face of the Republican party in the future."

"I would love to get back to where we had two political parties that debate on issues and facts and not, you know, lies," she added.

"I don't want to speculate, she's said herself she doesn't know what her future plans would be," Luria said of a potential 2024 run by Cheney.

