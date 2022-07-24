A boat carrying people believed to be Haitian migrants capsized off the coast of the Bahamas early Sunday, killing at least 17 people, Bahamian officials said.

Driving the news: The boat capsized in rough seas seven miles off of New Providence, Bahamas, at around 1 a.m. on Sunday. Officials said they believe the boat was headed for Miami, Florida.

Rescue workers recovered 17 bodies, including 15 women, one man and one child, officials said. Another 25 people were rescued.

Of the 25 who were rescued, three are in the hospital and 20 were turned over to immigration. The other two rescued were Bahamian citizens, who are now in police custody. The suspected migrants told officials they paid between $3,000 and $8,000 for the voyage.

Search and recovery will continue as officials said they believe more people are missing. A preliminary investigation suggested that the boat had about 60 people on board.

What they're saying: "I would like to convey the condolences of my government and the people of the Bahamas to the families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy," Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis said at a press conference on Sunday.