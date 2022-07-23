Disney changes names of "fairy godmothers" to be gender-neutral

Disney is changing the name of its Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique fairy godmothers in the U.S. to be gender-neutral, CNN reports.

Why it matters: It's the latest decision by Disney, which has historically stuck to a family-friendly and clean-cut image, to make its parks more inclusive.

Details: The cast members were previously called "Fairy Godmothers in training," but their names have since been changed to "Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices" on Disney's websites.

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique cast members turn young children into iconic Disney princesses and knights with makeup, nail polish, hairstyles and costumes.

What they're saying: Last year, Disney Parks chairman Josh D'Amaro said he was committed to "modernizing the parks' values and changing the guidelines for how park employees look and dress."