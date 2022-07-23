44 mins ago - Economy & Business
Disney changes names of "fairy godmothers" to be gender-neutral
Disney is changing the name of its Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique fairy godmothers in the U.S. to be gender-neutral, CNN reports.
Why it matters: It's the latest decision by Disney, which has historically stuck to a family-friendly and clean-cut image, to make its parks more inclusive.
Details: The cast members were previously called "Fairy Godmothers in training," but their names have since been changed to "Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices" on Disney's websites.
- Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique cast members turn young children into iconic Disney princesses and knights with makeup, nail polish, hairstyles and costumes.
What they're saying: Last year, Disney Parks chairman Josh D'Amaro said he was committed to "modernizing the parks' values and changing the guidelines for how park employees look and dress."
- Castmembers are now allowed to have gender-inclusive hairstyles, jewelry, nail styles, costume choices and appropriate visible tattoos.
- "We believe our cast, who are at the center of the magic that lives in all our experiences, can provide the best of Disney’s legendary guest service when they have more options for personal expression – creating richer, more personal and more engaging experiences with our guests," D'Amaro said last year.
- "This is just the beginning as we continue to work toward a world where we all belong – including a more diverse and inclusive Disney Parks, Experiences and Products."