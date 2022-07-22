Former Trump DOJ official faces disciplinary hearing from D.C. Bar

Former Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark could face punishment from the D.C. Bar over his efforts to assist former President Donald Trump in overturning the 2020 election.

Driving the news: The D.C. Bar's Office of Disciplinary Counsel filed a petition in late June to launch disciplinary proceedings against the environmental lawyer for engaging in dishonesty and interfering with the administration of justice, according to the filing released to the public on Friday.

The big picture: Clark has been a key figure in the Jan. 6 committee's investigation into the Capitol riot.

He was central to the committee's fifth public hearing, which looked at Trump's efforts to pressure the Justice Department.

Background: Clark was serving as the assistant attorney general for the Environment and Natural Resources Division of the Justice Department when he drafted a letter to send to the Georgia governor and legislature.

The letter recommended the legislature call a special session over "significant concerns that may have impacted the outcome of the election."

Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue refused to sign the letter as the Justice Department had not found any evidence of election fraud.

Trump threatened to install Clark as attorney general. However, when threatened with mass resignations, the former president backed down and the letter was never sent.

