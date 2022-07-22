Henry Louis Gates Jr. to oversee new Oxford Dictionary of African American English

Historian Henry Louis Gates Jr. announced this week that he will oversee the new Oxford Dictionary of African American English as editor-in-chief.

Why it matters: Many of English's most popular words and catchphrases have roots in Black communities. Linguists and Black advocates have said for years these contributions must be codified and honored.

Details: Gates, who serves as director of Harvard's Hutchins Center for African and African American Research, proposed the new dictionary as a joint venture of the Oxford University Press and the Hutchins Center after he was approached about the representation of African American English in existing Oxford dictionaries, the New York Times reports.

The three-year research project is funded by grants from the Mellon and Wagner Foundations and aims to serve as a record of African American English, collecting definitions and histories of words.

The first version is expected to publish in three years.

What he's saying: "The bottom line of the African American people, these are people who love language," Gates tweeted.

The big picture: Though many words that were originally or predominantly used by Black Americans are now commonly found among the larger U.S. population — such as "woke" and "hip" — America has long looked down on Black English, associating it with poverty and crime due to racist stereotyping.