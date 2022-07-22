National suicide hotline sees spike in calls with introduction of 988 number

The national suicide hotline saw a 45% increase in calls in the first week after the introduction of its new 988 number, according to Vibrant Emotional Health.

The big picture: The memorable three-digit number debuted on July 16, with the expectation that there would be an increase in calls and texts to the hotline.

However, there have been concerns that this increase could strain the capacity of crisis centers that are already struggling to keep up with calls. One in six calls to the hotline — about 1.5 million — ended before ever reaching a counselor.

Driving the news: The national suicide hotline received 96,000 calls, texts and chats between July 14 and July 20, 30,000 more than the week prior, according to Vibrant Emotional Health.

Vibrant Emotional Health, which runs the hotline, calls this period transition week.

There was an even larger jump when comparing the numbers to those from last year, with a 66% increase in call volume from the same week in 2021.

What they're saying: "We are grateful that transitioning to 988 brought awareness of this resource, and more people sought support through the 988 Lifeline, and help was available," Vibrant said in the press release.

"Vibrant will continue to collaborate with (Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration) and (Health and Human Services) to ensure the 988 Lifeline provides the best life-saving support possible," they added.

If you or someone you know may be considering suicide, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 — or you can text message or call 988.