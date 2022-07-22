Data: American Express; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Consumers are ready to see the town after two years of being cooped up — and American Express' second quarter give us a window into just how eager they are.

Driving the news: Amex reported Q2 earnings that showed soaring consumer outlays on travel and entertainment, reflecting an ongoing shift in spending as people get more comfortable getting out.

The credit giant's customers spent 84% more on experience-related spending in Q2 than they did a year earlier.

That included a 148% increase in spending on airlines, and a 90% increase in spending on lodging.

The big picture: The company's total revenue spiked 31% in the period, compared with a year earlier.

"The travel rebound in particular has been faster and stronger than anyone expected," American Express CEO Stephen Squeri said on a conference call.

But, but, but: Spending isn't exactly soaring across the board. Retailers like Target have recently reported a glut of inventory as shoppers spend less on items that used to be harder to find, and pricier.

The bottom line: People are transitioning from spending on stuff to spending on experiences.